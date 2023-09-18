Imaging Department Healthcare Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Imaging Department Healthcare Assistant | Radiography | HCA | Warrington | Permanent | Full Time

Spire Fylde Coast Hospital have an exciting opportunity for a Healthcare Assistant to join their Imaging Team on a full time basis.

Spire Fylde Coast Hospital is based in the seaside town of Blackpool. We have 3 operating theatres undertaking a wide range of procedures in Orthopaedics, ENT, Spines, Ophthalmic, Urology, Vascular, Gynaecology, Endoscopy, Plastics and General Surgery.

Duties and responsibilities

As a HCA within our Imaging department you will be responsible for assisting our Radiography team in the prevision of exemplary care. This will include chaperoning, observations, assistance with patient movement and general monitoring.

Who we're looking for

You will need to have experience working as a HCA within a clinical environment

Great interpersonal skills and someone who excels in customer service

NVQ level 3 in health and social care would be a benefit but not a necessity

Working Hours: Full Time

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving on or 07710855095

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

