Spire Regency Macclesfield Open Evening by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Spire Regency Hospital are hosting a Recruitment Open Evening

Theatres | Nursing | Physiotherapy | Macclesfield | Competitive Rates of Pay

You will have the opportunity to meet our friendly team and learn more about what we do.

Due to an increased demand Spire Regency have some exciting opportunities across our Theatre, Nursing and Physio teams. We are looking for passionate registered healthcare professionals to join us. We offer excellent training opportunities and work with our staff to understand their careers aspirations and how we can support them.



At Spire Regency Hospital, we provide high-quality treatments for our patients and are proud to be rated as Good by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for our private hospital care.

Date: Thursday 12th October 2023

Time: 5.00pm - 7.30pm

Address: Spire Regency, West St, Macclesfield, SK11 8DW



The evening will consist of:

- An introduction to Spire Regency from our Heads of Department

- A tour of all of the departments

- The opportunity to speak to our friendly team, hear about their experiences at Spire and see how we can support your career choices

- An opportunity to interview for a role you may be interested in



We are proud of the work we do and the excellent care we offer our patients, why not come along and join us.

We would love to see you there and share our vision for this exciting time ahead.

Please register by applying below or by contacting Sarah at

If you would like to be considered for any roles please do send your CV in advance.