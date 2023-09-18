Clinical Governance & Quality Lead by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Clinical Governance & Quality Lead

Clinical Governance & Quality Lead | Registered Nurse | Governance | Band 6 | Brentwood | Full Time, No Nights.

Spire Hartswood Hospital have an exciting opportunity for a Clinical Governance & Quality Lead. Working with a wide variety of specialisms you will be involved with all departments, across the hospital, working closely with consultants. This is a permanent full-time position, working 37.5 hours per week Monday - Friday.

Spire Hartswood Hospital is a 49 bed hospital with 4 theatres and offers a comprehensive range of services and facilities. Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.

Duties and responsibilities:

The purpose of the Clinical Effectiveness, Audit and Patient Experience Lead is to work as part of the Quality Governance Team supporting activities across all aspects of clinical effectiveness, audit and patient experience and the coordination of all related clinical effectiveness, audit and patient experience projects.

Who we're looking for:

Be NMC or HCPC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions.

Have a minimum of 2 years Clinical Governance experience within a clinical setting.

Team work - building relationships across all departments including stakeholders and consultants

Audit and Patient experience.

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care.

Good IT skills

Strong communication skills.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatients, day cases and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.