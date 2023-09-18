Bank Cardiac Theatre Practitioner by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Cardiac Scrub Theatre Practitioner | Competitive hourly rates | Bank | No Nights | Tollerton, South Nottingham.

Due to our ongoing expansion, Spire Nottingham Hospital have an exciting opportunity for experienced Cardiac Scrub Practitioners or Nurses to join our developing cardiac service. You will be working alongside the Cardiac Team Lead and the rest of the theatre team as part of our new cardiac surgery project.

Spire Nottingham Hospital is the only CQC Outstanding rated private hospital in Nottinghamshire and we are committed to delivering excellent individual care from the first time a patient contacts us until after their treatment is complete. Our state of the art, purpose built hospital located in Tollerton, has 42 private ensuite rooms, 4 theatres including a hybrid theatre, a minor ops suite in Outpatients, 9 day case beds, endoscopy suite, on-site MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound and mammography, physiotherapy, pharmacy and 300 free car parking spaces.

Duties and responsibilities

Working as part of this friendly and supportive team you can expect to assist patients undergoing a range of elective cardiac procedures.

You will provide excellent patient care and carry out scrub duties to a varied caseload of patients.

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

Promote best practice in health and safety and security.

Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Contribute to quality improvement.

Promote people's equality, diversity and rights

Who we're looking for:

Be NMC or HCPC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions

At least 3 years' scrub experience in cardiology

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Strong communication skills

CALS certificate would be an advantage

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications