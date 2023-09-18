Decontamination Technician/SSD Technician by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Decontamination Technician| SSD Technician | Brentwood | Full-Time | 37.5 hrs | No nights.

Spire Hartswood Sterile Services Department provides a vital service decontaminating and reprocessing surgical instruments for the whole hospital. You will be involved in the cleaning, inspecting, assembling, packing, sterilising and distributing surgical equipment according to hospital requirements. The successful candidate will require attention to detail, and an eagerness and ability to learn.



We have a comprehensive in-house training package, which successful candidates will be expected to complete. The role is physically demanding; you will be required to lift and handle heavy instrument sets and endure long periods of standing. As a clinical support the department is routinely operational 6 days a week to meet the demands of the hospital.



The department is compliant to ISO 13485 Quality Management System. Previous experience working with a quality system or in the decontamination is desirable but not essential.

Duties and responsibilities:

Checking correct instruments are on trays pre and post decontamination.

Decontamination of checking for functionality

Pack Surgical Instruments for sterilisation

Complete accurately tracking systems.

Monitor repairs of instruments

Records sterilisation and packing information related to designated tasks accurately and passes it on to the relevant person in the theatre team on time.

Agrees with the perioperative team the Decontamination data and information that is to be collected and collated.

Who we're looking for:

Desire to work in Decontamination

Comfortable with manual lifting

An understanding of infection control (Desirable)

Prior healthcare experience (Desirable)

Benefits:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite Gym

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatients, day cases and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.