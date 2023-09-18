Senior Fertility Nurse by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Role: Senior Fertility Nurse

Location: Central London / home based x 2 days

Salary: £53,000 salary + circa £3,500 on-call guaranteed + 27 days holiday + Bank Holidays + Pension + Healthcare

Full time - 37.5 hours



We are working with an innovative Fertility Provider whose aim is to create a stress-free care, constant support and a more streamlined pathway!

Perhaps you wish to work with a business where you can make a genuine difference to the fertility industry and your patients. Maybe you aim to work with industry leaders, learn from the best and receive excellent training and dedicated career progression.



Are you a Fertility Nurse who is looking for a new challenge?



3 great things about this business:



- A unique and exciting concept! An exclusive service with the aim to improve the way patients receive fertility treatment through the use of online support and artificial intelligence.

- Fast growing business - with high levels of investment taking place, they have established an innovative and creative way of delivering fertility services and are experiencing phenomenal growth.

- Expert team - being part of an excellent team of clinical and non-clinical professionals who are passionate about delivering excellent outcomes and creating families.



Co-founding Director told us; ``We are continuing to experience phenomenal growth and achieving wonderful outcomes for our patients. We have created something unique within the fertility market and this is a great opportunity to be part of an exciting and growing business.``



What you will do as a Senior Fertility Nurse:



- You will be the lead for Egg Donations working with Donors and Recipients.

- You will be conducting nurse consultations, patient education and supporting the couples through their journey.

- You will have an active NMC registration and have a proven track record of successfully treating fertility patients. The ideal candidate will have experience working within Egg Donation and/or Surrogacy.





To Apply, please complete the above online registration to email a copy of your CV to Apply Now! or contact me on 01904 230002 for an informal confidential chat.

Fertility Talent (part of Stroud Resourcing) Jobs for people in Fertility. Get ahead: Get recognised.