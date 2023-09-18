Pharmacy Manager by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing is working with a client recruiting for a Pharmacy Manager to join a well-established, award-winning hospital based in Kent. This is a full-time role with a salary of £65,000 p/a and excellent benefits.



Within the hospital, their facilities include 6 theatres, Endoscopy, c70 beds, interventional and endoscopy services, outpatients and a full diagnostics suite. They are proud to have a Good CQC rating.



As the Pharmacy Manager you can expect to:



- Oversee the day-to-day running of the pharmacy, working with a team of Pharmacists/Technicians to promote safe medicines management

- Lead of all governance, SOPs and medicines management investigations across the hospital

- Work with the wider management team and clinical departments to ensure the visibility of the pharmacy across the hospital and identify new ways to expand the service

- Be looking at ways to digitalise the service, embracing digital projects, including electronic prescribing and purchasing



To apply for this role, you`ll need to be an experienced Pharmacy Manager or Deputy looking to take on a new challenge. You will be:



- Confident managing pharmacy teams within a hospital setting

- Comfortable working clinically within a surgical setting

- In possession of an active GPC registration



If you`re looking to impact and create change positively, you`ll be rewarded with an excellent salary of £65,000 p/a and benefits package for your inclusive and committed approach.



If this full-time Pharmacy Manager job in Maidstone motivates and inspires you, please contact Stroud Resourcing today. We`d love to help you get your next role.



Stroud Resourcing is a specialist recruitment firm within independent healthcare. Fostering long-term, deep-rooted relationships, we are an extension to internal talent teams for some of the UK`s most prestigious healthcare providers. We champion healthcare organisations to improve outcomes by recruiting better leaders. As an accredited Good Business Charter member, we uphold responsible business behaviour. You can trust us to provide honest, straightforward support, no matter your career stage.