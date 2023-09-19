Housekeeping and Host assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Housekeeper | Bank | Private Hospital | Competitive Hourly rate | Flexible working | Southampton

Spire Southampton are recruiting for a Housekeeper/Host to join their team on a bank/temporary basis. Weekday and weekend shifts are available.

Spire Southampton provides a wide range of services including day care and inpatient and outpatient services. The main activity is elective (planned) surgery, and more complex procedures such as cardiac and spinal surgery are supported by the onsite critical care facilities.

The hospital works in partnership with local NHS acute hospital trusts, for example in recent provision of robotic surgery, and there is a large refurbished outpatient department along with extensive diagnostic imaging services.

Spire Southampton Hospital holds a long standing reputation for providing high quality, comprehensive private hospital care. Our facilities are excellent and the hospital is staffed by a valued team of highly skilled professionals. We provide a dynamic and stimulating environment for highly motivated members of staff.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Maintain high standards of cleanliness throughout the hospital in line with the housekeeping and infection control policy

Complete the cleaning schedules related to the shift, ensuring that rooms are ready for immediate occupation and public areas are clean

To keep in close contact with the Senior Housekeeper and report any concerns regarding housekeeping issues immediately

To work in close liaison with the clinical staff, understanding the special needs of the hospital on a day to day basis

To be responsible for the day to day maintenance of the equipment provided, checking for faults and supply shortages and reporting them to the line manager

Compliance with all Health and Safety at Work regulations including COSHH

Work with guidance on moving and handling, as identified in corporate and local policy and discussed at Mandatory training sessions.

Quality assurance and patient confidentiality must be maintained at all times.

Who we're looking for:

Experience in a customer facing environment/role

Experience working unsupervised and on own initiative, prioritising tasks

A positive and flexible approach to customer service

Good communication skills

Able to work as part of a team

Willing and able to complete mandatory training for COSSH, Manual Handling, Infection Control and Health & Safety in-house

Working Hours: Flexible

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications