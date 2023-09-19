For Employers
Senior Clinical Pharmacist - Critical Care by TFS Healthcare
TFS Healthcare Ltd
Healthcare
View 230 jobs
LondonLocation
London
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

TFS Healthcare are delighted to be working with a Private hospital that have raised the bar continuously for excellence and continue to do so with their Pharmaceutical department. We are seeking a Senior Clinical Pharmacist to join a state-of-the-art department and work with the latest cutting-edge technology to support the Pharmacy service which runs 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.

About the role:


  • Reporting into the Lead Clinical Pharmacist, you will be responsible for the optimization of the processes for Critical care medicines.
  • Working with cutting-edge technology to support the Pharmacy service which runs 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.
  • Opportunities for advance professional development, training and clinical research 

The benefits:


  • Work for a well-established not-for-profit organisation
  • Competitive salary paying up to £65,000 per annum (experience dependent)
  • Generous benefits including private medical insurance and private dental insurance
  • EAP program, seasonal ticket load, Discounted gym and many more!

To be eligible:


  • Experience working within the Critical care team managing complex patients requiring level 3 care
  • GPhC registration is essential
  • Ability to critically analyse complex situations, problem solve and work in a pressured environment whilst working autonomously
  • Flexibility to work all shifts patterns between 8am to 8pm as well as rotational nights, weekends and on-call

If you would like to find out more, please feel free to reach out or click "Apply Now"!

E:

Ami.flowers@tfshealthcare.co.uk

P: 0203 879 6261

