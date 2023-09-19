Senior Clinical Pharmacist - Critical Care by TFS Healthcare
TFS Healthcare are delighted to be working with a Private hospital that have raised the bar continuously for excellence and continue to do so with their Pharmaceutical department. We are seeking a Senior Clinical Pharmacist to join a state-of-the-art department and work with the latest cutting-edge technology to support the Pharmacy service which runs 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.
About the role:
- Reporting into the Lead Clinical Pharmacist, you will be responsible for the optimization of the processes for Critical care medicines.
- Working with cutting-edge technology to support the Pharmacy service which runs 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.
- Opportunities for advance professional development, training and clinical research
The benefits:
- Work for a well-established not-for-profit organisation
- Competitive salary paying up to £65,000 per annum (experience dependent)
- Generous benefits including private medical insurance and private dental insurance
- EAP program, seasonal ticket load, Discounted gym and many more!
To be eligible:
- Experience working within the Critical care team managing complex patients requiring level 3 care
- GPhC registration is essential
- Ability to critically analyse complex situations, problem solve and work in a pressured environment whilst working autonomously
- Flexibility to work all shifts patterns between 8am to 8pm as well as rotational nights, weekends and on-call
