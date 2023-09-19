Senior Clinical Pharmacist - Critical Care by TFS Healthcare

TFS Healthcare are delighted to be working with a Private hospital that have raised the bar continuously for excellence and continue to do so with their Pharmaceutical department. We are seeking a Senior Clinical Pharmacist to join a state-of-the-art department and work with the latest cutting-edge technology to support the Pharmacy service which runs 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.

About the role:



Reporting into the Lead Clinical Pharmacist, you will be responsible for the optimization of the processes for Critical care medicines.

Working with cutting-edge technology to support the Pharmacy service which runs 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.

Opportunities for advance professional development, training and clinical research

The benefits:



Work for a well-established not-for-profit organisation

Competitive salary paying up to £65,000 per annum (experience dependent)

Generous benefits including private medical insurance and private dental insurance

EAP program, seasonal ticket load, Discounted gym and many more!

To be eligible:



Experience working within the Critical care team managing complex patients requiring level 3 care

GPhC registration is essential

Ability to critically analyse complex situations, problem solve and work in a pressured environment whilst working autonomously

Flexibility to work all shifts patterns between 8am to 8pm as well as rotational nights, weekends and on-call

If you would like to find out more, please feel free to reach out or click "Apply Now"!

E: Ami.flowers@tfshealthcare.co.uk

P: 0203 879 6261