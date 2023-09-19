Hotel Services Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd
At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion and our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and colleagues.
Who we're looking for
Working Hours: 18
Contract Type: Permanent
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
Duties and responsibilities
- Ensuring meals and beverages are delivered to patients' rooms
- Responding to any ad-hoc requests from patients to ensure their comfortable stay
- Assisting the catering and housekeeping teams with day-to-day duties
- Making sure patients feel they are receiving a first class service at all times
- A customer service-focused approach
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Previous experience in hospitality is desirable but not essential
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance.
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
