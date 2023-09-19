Hotel Services Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion and our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and colleagues.









Duties and responsibilities



Ensuring meals and beverages are delivered to patients' rooms

Responding to any ad-hoc requests from patients to ensure their comfortable stay

Assisting the catering and housekeeping teams with day-to-day duties

Making sure patients feel they are receiving a first class service at all times

A customer service-focused approach

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Previous experience in hospitality is desirable but not essential

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance.

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

18PermanentWe offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact