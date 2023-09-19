Theatre Manager (Relocation assistance available!) by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Whether you are an experienced Theatre Manager seeking a new challenge or a Deputy Theatre Manager struggling to find that next step locally - keep reading! We are working with a leading private provider who can support you with relocation assistance.



It`s an exciting time to be joining the hospital, following significant investment across their endoscopy, ambulatory care and inpatient rooms they have secured their JAG accreditation and are now primed to secure their AFPP accreditation. You will be working with an engaged team who are committed to improving the service and a visible senior management team who are grounded in governance and passionate about patient safety.



As the Theatre Manager, you will provide leadership to the theatre and endoscopy teams, working across 3 theatres and managing a team of c30, ensuring the theatre utilisation is maximised and resources are used effectively. You will forge positive relationships with the wider clinical teams, consultants and management team and be encouraged to grow and develop the services.



To apply for this role you must have an appropriate clinical registration (NMC/HCPC) and have experience managing or supervising theatre teams. We welcome applications from Deputy Theatre Managers looking to move into a Theatre Manager post and you can expect a tailored development plan and to be mentored by the Director of Clinical Services to develop your skills.



You will be rewarded with a salary of £55,000 and an excellent benefits package including:



- Generous pension scheme

- Private Healthcare and Life Assurance (3 x Salary)

- 25 Days Holiday (rising with length of service), Bank Holidays and the opportunity to buy/sell annual leave

- Free parking and much more!



To learn more or to apply for this full-time job in Swindon, please contact Stroud Resourcing today. We`d love to help you get your next role and enable you to fulfil your professional ambitions.



Stroud Resourcing is a specialist recruitment firm within independent healthcare. Fostering long-term, deep-rooted relationships, we are an extension to internal talent teams for some of the UK`s most prestigious healthcare providers. We champion healthcare organisations to improve outcomes by recruiting better leaders. As an accredited Good Business Charter member, we uphold responsible business behaviour. You can trust us to provide honest, straightforward support, no matter your career stage.