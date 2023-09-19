Lead Endoscopy Practitioner (Relocation assistance available!) by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Whether you are an experienced Endoscopy Lead seeking a new challenge or a Senior Practitioner struggling to find that next step locally - keep reading! We are working with a leading private provider who can support you with relocation assistance and offer dedicated career progression.



This full-time endoscopy role is based in Guildford and offers a salary of £47,500 and excellent benefits. This well-equipped hospital has 3 theatres, which are bright and welcoming (with windows!) and benefits from the latest technology including laminar flow, Stryker equipment and shadow-less lamps. They are proud to have a Good CQC rating and high levels of patient and employee satisfaction!



As Endoscopy Lead, you will provide quality planned care across the endoscopy patient pathway, supporting and assisting your team in the management and organisation of care provision within the endoscopic unit. Working hours will be between 08:00-18:00, Mon - Fri, with occasional weekend work as required, but this is very rare. Most staff work 4 days per week.



As Endoscopy Lead you can expect to:



- Provide quality planned care for patients undergoing endoscopy procedures.

- Ensure the service is safe and compliant.

- Manage a team of Endoscopy professionals to ensure all patients have a great experience.



To apply for this Endoscopy Lead role you must be an experienced Endoscopy Nurse with experience of supporting with the management of a department. We welcome applications from Senior Endoscopy Nurses looking to step up into the role. You will also require the following:





- An active NMC or HCPC Registration

- Proven clinical experience within Endoscopy

- Ideally you will have previous experience with JAG accreditation, but full training can be provided.



As a vital member of the team, and in return for your expertise, inclusive approach, and commitment, we`ll provide a favourable salary of £47,500 and the chance to join a passionate and welcoming team. Some of their benefits include:





- 25 days holiday + Bank holidays, rising with length of service.

- Private pension scheme

- Private Healthcare scheme

- Life Assurance

- Friends & Family Hospital Discounts and Family Friendly policies, including enhanced Maternity, Paternity & Adoption pay

- Discount schemes and much more!



Please don`t hesitate to get in touch with our team at Stroud Resourcing team today to apply if this full-time Lead Endoscopy Practitioner job in Guildford sounds like a great fit for you.