Residential Deputy Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd
a day agoPosted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a deputy manager for our client's 60 bedded Nursing Home based in Leeds which provides Care and Support to those of old age and those who suffer from conditions such as Dementia.
Deputy Home Manager vacancy details:
£30-35k per annum
full time hours
Day shifts
Permanent contracts
Deputy Home Manager experience & qualifications:
- You must have experience managing a team
- Previous experience working within a Care Home / Nursing Home setting is desired.
- NVQ qualifications in Health and Social care are essential, level 5 desired.
- Experience working with the Elderly and those with Dementia is desired.
If you are interested in this position, please apply with your most up to date CV.
