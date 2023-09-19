Residential Deputy Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a deputy manager for our client's 60 bedded Nursing Home based in Leeds which provides Care and Support to those of old age and those who suffer from conditions such as Dementia.

Deputy Home Manager vacancy details:

£30-35k per annum

full time hours

Day shifts

Permanent contracts

Deputy Home Manager experience & qualifications:

- You must have experience managing a team

- Previous experience working within a Care Home / Nursing Home setting is desired.

- NVQ qualifications in Health and Social care are essential, level 5 desired.

- Experience working with the Elderly and those with Dementia is desired.

If you are interested in this position, please apply with your most up to date CV.