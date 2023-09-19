For Employers
Residential Deputy Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
View 86 jobs
LeedsLocation
Leeds
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a deputy manager for our client's 60 bedded Nursing Home based in Leeds which provides Care and Support to those of old age and those who suffer from conditions such as Dementia.

Deputy Home Manager vacancy details:

£30-35k per annum
full time hours
Day shifts
Permanent contracts

Deputy Home Manager experience & qualifications:

- You must have experience managing a team
- Previous experience working within a Care Home / Nursing Home setting is desired.
- NVQ qualifications in Health and Social care are essential, level 5 desired.
- Experience working with the Elderly and those with Dementia is desired.

If you are interested in this position, please apply with your most up to date CV.

