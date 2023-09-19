MDT Coordinator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

MDT Coordinator | Cambridge | Full Time - 37.5 hours per week | Permanent | Monday - Friday | Free Parking | Competitive Salary + Excellent Benefits |

Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital are looking to bring on a MDT Coordinator to join their established team.

The purpose of the MDT Coordinator is to provide consistent patient-centred focus throughout the pathway of care, by providing one point of contact along the administration pathway for the Multidisciplinary Teams (MDTs). The role will ensure that all relevant patients are discussed at MDT meetings with supporting clinical information.

The post holder will be responsible for the coordination and organisation of the multi-disciplinary team meetings and will attend these meetings obtaining and recording relevant information.

The post holder will be responsible for the coordination of reports, investigations, radiology results and clinic appointments. He/she will be required to work closely and proactively with the clinical teams.

Duties and responsibilities

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Identify potential communication differences, relevant contextual factors and the risk of communicating or not communicating information at that time.

Communicate information in a manner that is consistent with the level of culture, background, and understanding using patients preferred method.

Recognise and manage differences of opinion and the longer term importance of communication enabling a constructive outcome to be achieved.

Proactively use a range of skills and styles of communication with others to improve long terms goals.

Promote and model good practice consistent with legislation and Spire Healthcare policies.

Develop knowledge and practice in own area of work.

Evaluate own knowledge and practice plans and make effective use of appropriate learning opportunities.

Prepare for and actively take part in Spire Healthcare's enabling excellence programme and set personal development objective.

Maintain personal development portfolio, applying own new learning to the future development of area of work.

Develop and improve services.

Ensure that legislation, policies and procedures are correctly applied within the team.

Review the information available on services and identify areas for improvement.

Agree with others specification for services within a given time scale, resource availability, benchmarks, and peoples' roles and responsibilities.

Improve quality.

Act as a role model in quality improvement offering advice and support to others.

Maintain continual professional development in quality improvement, make recommendations on how quality in own area of work can be improved.

Who we're looking for

Computer literacy skills - Trained on MS Office and other relevant packages

English language to IELTS 7.0

Good use of written and spoken English

Experience of working in partnership with others and participating in creating innovative solutions for the service

Passion for Customers

Planning and Organisation skills

Experience of healthcare sector would be desirable

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications