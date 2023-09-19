For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Night Healthcare assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
View 86 jobs
IverLocation
Iver
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

As a care assistant in a care home is responsible for providing essential support and assistance to residents, many of whom may have age-related or health-related needs. Their primary responsibilities include:

  1. Personal Care: Assisting residents with tasks like bathing, dressing, grooming, and toileting.

  2. Medication Management: Administering prescribed medications and maintaining accurate records of medication administration.

  3. Meal Assistance: Helping residents with eating and ensuring they receive proper nutrition.

  4. Emotional Support: Providing companionship and emotional support to residents, addressing their social and emotional needs.

  5. Health Monitoring: Observing and documenting changes in residents' health conditions and reporting concerns to the nursing staff.

  6. Safety Measures: Ensuring residents' safety by following infection control protocols and monitoring the care home environment for safety hazards.

The Details of the role are as follows:

Night Care Assistant vacancy details:

  • £10.50p per hour
  • Full-time contract (33 hours per week)
  • Night shifts (7:30 pm to 7:30 am)

Night Care Assistant requirements:

  • NVQ/ QCF level 3 in Health and Social care are desirable
  • Previous experience in a Healthcare.
  • Experience working within a Care Home setting
  • Experience working with the elderly/ those with dementia

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Night Healthcare assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Iver
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time