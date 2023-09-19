Night Healthcare assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd

As a care assistant in a care home is responsible for providing essential support and assistance to residents, many of whom may have age-related or health-related needs. Their primary responsibilities include:

Personal Care: Assisting residents with tasks like bathing, dressing, grooming, and toileting. Medication Management: Administering prescribed medications and maintaining accurate records of medication administration. Meal Assistance: Helping residents with eating and ensuring they receive proper nutrition. Emotional Support: Providing companionship and emotional support to residents, addressing their social and emotional needs. Health Monitoring: Observing and documenting changes in residents' health conditions and reporting concerns to the nursing staff. Safety Measures: Ensuring residents' safety by following infection control protocols and monitoring the care home environment for safety hazards.

The Details of the role are as follows:

Night Care Assistant vacancy details:

£10.50p per hour

Full-time contract (33 hours per week)

Night shifts (7:30 pm to 7:30 am)

Night Care Assistant requirements: