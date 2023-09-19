Housekeeper by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Housekeepers Needed in Poole

Ref: 21432

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for Housekeepers to work within one of our client's residential home for the elderly. The home is in need of Housekeepers to work within the home on a full time position to keep the home clean and tidy for the residents, staff and families that will enter the home.

Housekeeper vacancy details:

£10.42 - £10.70 per hour

Full time

Permanent contract

Flexible start and finish times (can work around school hours)

Housekeepe experience and skills:

You must have prior experience within a cleaning or housekeeper positon.

You must be good communication and time keeping skills.

You must have good organisational skills.

To have an eye for detail aroound the home.

To be able to use your initiative.

Work authorisation:

United Kingdom (required)

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Maddie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

Howard Finley acts as an employment agency for permanent recruitment and an employment business for the supply of temporary workers. As part of our recruitment process, we will retain your CV for a period of one year to enable us to consider you for future roles. After this period your CV will be deleted.