Theatre Administrator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Theatre Administrator | Spire Thames Valley | Slough | Part Time 25 hours per week | Competitive Pay

Spire Thames Valley Hospital has an opportunity for an administrator to join our busy and dynamic Theatre Team. To provide an efficient and high quality clerical service that is supportive of the staff responsible for the provision of surgical care. Provide accurate operating lists, maintain accurate patient records and support the senior team with administrative and clerical duties. Emphasis should be placed on confidentiality and efficiency; remaining calm, courteous and professional at all times.

Spire Thames Valley is a state-of-the-art private hospital. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.



Duties and responsibilities:

- To provide day to day patient administration support within designated areas as required ensuring that daily tasks are completed to a high level of service both to internal and external customers.

- To provide administration cover as required across the hospital including but not limited to reception, wards, medical records and business admin in line with the ever-changing business need.

- To provide admin support as required to clinical, finance and sales team as required.

- To provide admin support as required to support the management of Medical Records in accordance with Spire Policy, incorporating efficient filing processes, access to records and adherence to audit requirements.

- To have responsibility for ensuring that the administration processes for providing consultants and staff with all relevant clinical correspondence and diagnostic results are delivered effectively and in a timely manner.

- To ensure support is provided as required in administration duties that will ensure the management, delivery and billing of patient pathways pre and post consultation, by providing effective record keeping to ensure all patients are administered without delay and processed correctly.



Who we're looking for:

- Strong experience in MS office.

- Previous relevant experience in an administrative support role is desired.

- Experience of working independently and on own initiative.

- Experience of working to deadlines.

- Team working experience.

- Strong verbal and written skills.



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on Rebecca.o'



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



