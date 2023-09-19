Senior Care Assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Senior Care Assistants Needed in Poole

Ref: 21433

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Senior Care Assistant to work within one of our client's residential home for the elderly. The home is in need of a Senior Care Assistant to work every other weekend.

Senior Care Assistant vacancy details:

£10.81 (NVQ Level 2) £11.52 (NVQ Level 3) per hour

Part time

Permanent contract

Every other Saturday and Sunday

Night position

Senior Care Assistant experience and skills:

You must have prior experience as a Senior Care Assistant within a care home.

You must have good time keeping and organisational skills.

NVQ Level 2 and 3 in Health and Social Care is preferable.

Work authorisation:

United Kingdom (required)

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Maddie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

Howard Finley acts as an employment agency for permanent recruitment and an employment business for the supply of temporary workers. As part of our recruitment process, we will retain your CV for a period of one year to enable us to consider you for future roles. After this period your CV will be deleted.