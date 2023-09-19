For Employers
Veterinary Surgeon by Nurse Seekers
company logo
Nurse Seekers Ltd
Other
View 139 jobs
SwadlincoteLocation
Swadlincote
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Vet required! - Swadlincote

Nurse seekers are honoured to be working alongside a lovely family-run independent practice dedicated to caring for animals and their owners, located in the beautiful town of Swadlincote.

This veterinary practice is run by a motivational team where pets are their priority. They are actively seeking an eager and friendly applicant to take up the role as a full-time registered vet to expand their growing and well accomplished first opinion practice.

What they can offer you:

 


  • A warm, friendly environment for you to develop your skills and learn from others with many more years’ experience
  • A purpose built, fully air-conditioned building
  • A descent list of toys to play with (direct digital radiography, computed digital dental radiography, ultrasonography and comprehensive in-house IDEXX lab equipment) and an ever-increasing wish list that they are working our way through.
  • A full rehabilitation service available in-house (laser, hydrotherapy, physiotherapy) 
  • A busy, but not chaotic workload with a good variety of cases so you’ll never get bored 
  • A fantastic management, nursing and reception team 
  • 15-minute consultations as a minimum 
  • A beautiful rural location

 

Benefits


  • Competitive pay rate
  • RCVS/VDS fees paid
  • CPD encouraged and funded
  • 6 weeks paid holiday
  • No OOH or bank holidays
  • Pension scheme

In order to be considered for this role, you will need to hold a veterinary degree and be registered with the RCVS.

Please call Kara for further details about this amazing position on 01926 676369 today!

