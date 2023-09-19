Veterinary Surgeon by Nurse Seekers

Vet required! - Swadlincote

Nurse seekers are honoured to be working alongside a lovely family-run independent practice dedicated to caring for animals and their owners, located in the beautiful town of Swadlincote.

This veterinary practice is run by a motivational team where pets are their priority. They are actively seeking an eager and friendly applicant to take up the role as a full-time registered vet to expand their growing and well accomplished first opinion practice.

What they can offer you:



A warm, friendly environment for you to develop your skills and learn from others with many more years’ experience

A purpose built, fully air-conditioned building

A descent list of toys to play with (direct digital radiography, computed digital dental radiography, ultrasonography and comprehensive in-house IDEXX lab equipment) and an ever-increasing wish list that they are working our way through.

A full rehabilitation service available in-house (laser, hydrotherapy, physiotherapy)

A busy, but not chaotic workload with a good variety of cases so you’ll never get bored

A fantastic management, nursing and reception team

15-minute consultations as a minimum

A beautiful rural location

Benefits



Competitive pay rate

RCVS/VDS fees paid

CPD encouraged and funded

6 weeks paid holiday

No OOH or bank holidays

Pension scheme

In order to be considered for this role, you will need to hold a veterinary degree and be registered with the RCVS.

Please call Kara for further details about this amazing position on 01926 676369 today!