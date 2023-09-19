Veterinary Surgeon by Nurse Seekers
SwadlincoteLocationSwadlincote
a day agoPosted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
Vet required! - Swadlincote
Nurse seekers are honoured to be working alongside a lovely family-run independent practice dedicated to caring for animals and their owners, located in the beautiful town of Swadlincote.
This veterinary practice is run by a motivational team where pets are their priority. They are actively seeking an eager and friendly applicant to take up the role as a full-time registered vet to expand their growing and well accomplished first opinion practice.
What they can offer you:
- A warm, friendly environment for you to develop your skills and learn from others with many more years’ experience
- A purpose built, fully air-conditioned building
- A descent list of toys to play with (direct digital radiography, computed digital dental radiography, ultrasonography and comprehensive in-house IDEXX lab equipment) and an ever-increasing wish list that they are working our way through.
- A full rehabilitation service available in-house (laser, hydrotherapy, physiotherapy)
- A busy, but not chaotic workload with a good variety of cases so you’ll never get bored
- A fantastic management, nursing and reception team
- 15-minute consultations as a minimum
- A beautiful rural location
Benefits
- Competitive pay rate
- RCVS/VDS fees paid
- CPD encouraged and funded
- 6 weeks paid holiday
- No OOH or bank holidays
- Pension scheme
In order to be considered for this role, you will need to hold a veterinary degree and be registered with the RCVS.
Please call Kara for further details about this amazing position on 01926 676369 today!
JOB SUMMARY
Veterinary Surgeon by Nurse Seekers
Swadlincote
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time