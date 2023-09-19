Registered Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Registered Manager - Birmingham area

Ref: CW21431

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting on behalf of our client's Nursing Home for a Registered Manager. The hiring team are searching for an experienced manager with previous experience in Care Home settings. This home is also fully CQC compliant with an overall "GOOD" rating in their most recent inspection.

Registered Manager vacancy details:

£55,000 to £60,000 P/A

Full-time, permanent employment

Registered Manager qualifications and experience:

NVQ/QCF level 4 or 5 in Health and Social care or a Nursing degree

Previous experience as a Care Home manager

Experience working within elderly care

Proven track record in achieving "GOOD" CQC ratings

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Charlie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss this vacancy further.

