Band 7 Case Manager by TFS Healthcare

TFS Healthcare are working with a trust in the North West for an exciting role as a Band 7 Case Manager within an Acquired Brain Injury service.

Band 7 Case Manager

Acquired Brain Injury Service West

Hours: Mondays and Tuesdays for 3 months initially, potential to extend (Monday working required, flexible on second working day between Tue-Fri)

Based Chester. Will also be completing visits in patients home. Lone working in the community

Remote working - would consider hybrid working e.g. some home based working after period of induction

Parking available on site

Main responsibilities:

To work with senior specialist case manager and consultant neuropsychologists in the placement review and discharge planning for those clients referred to the ABI Rehabilitation and Placement Panel Service.(RAPS)

To be jointly responsible for the co-ordination and delivery of initial screening, reviews and risk assessments for Cheshire community based patients.

The post holder will co-ordinate interdisciplinary working in conjunction with statutory and independent provider services in order to meet the needs of acquired brain injury clients .

Clinical Duties

To assist in the triage, placement and review of patients referred to ABI Rehabilitation and Placement Service

To provide initial screening and risk assessments, review and active case management for all community acquired brain injury clients.

To ensure timely submission of Continuing Health Care and or Social Services checklists to facilitate discharges from ABI Rehabilitation and Placement Service(RAPS)

To refer acquired brain injury clients to other service providers in the voluntary and statutory sectors.

To provide a point of reference for acquired brain injury clients / families and other services in Cheshire.

To review available medical, social service and other sources of information to guide multi-agency working and bespoke treatment packages

To devise, plan and implement Case management assessment and intervention programmes.

What we need from you as a Case Manager:

HCPC/NMC registered

Car driver essential due to community visits required as part of role

Minimum 5 years post graduate experience, including 3 years senior level within a chosen speciality.

Clinical experience in a range of community / hospital service settings.

