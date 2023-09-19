Deputy Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Deputy Home Manager needed in Cannock

Ref: 21180

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Deputy Home Manager to work within one of our client's supported living service that care for vulnerable adults that are aged 55+.

Deputy Home Manager vacancy details:

£24,000 - £26,000

Full time contract

Permanent contract

Start and Finish times %3D TBC in interview

Deputy Home Manager experience and skills:

You must have prior experience as a Team Leader or Senior Care Assistant within a similar enviornment.

NVQ Level 3 in Health and Social Care is essential for this role.

You must have good communication skills and be a team player.

You must be able to use your initiative.

You must have a full UK licence with access to a vehicle.

Work authorisation:

United Kingdom (required)

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Maddie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

Howard Finley acts as an employment agency for permanent recruitment and an employment business for the supply of temporary workers. As part of our recruitment process, we will retain your CV for a period of one year to enable us to consider you for future roles. After this period your CV will be deleted.