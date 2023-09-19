Administrator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Administrator | Spire Dunedin, Reading | Full Time and Permanent | competitive Salary

We have an exciting opportunity for an Administrator to join our team on a permanent basis. You will be required to provide an exemplary level of customer service to all patients, consultants and other relevant departments within the hospital. This is a busy fast-paced role that also requires meticulous attention to detail and accuracy.

This role will be based at Spire Regents Gate



Duties and responsibilities:

- To greet and provide a customer-focused, professional and effective service that exceeds expectations to all patients, consultants and visitors to the hospital

- Register all new or follow up Patients, whether for procedures, outpatients consultations or pre-op assessments

- You will be fundamental in ensuring our patients always receive the best possible service

- Complete all administrative tasks accurately and efficiently

- Offer an outstanding customer service

- Contribute fully to the team and the team goals



Who we're looking for:

- Someone who is highly organised, accurate and works well under pressure

- Experience working in a similar environment and customer facing would be of benefit

- Must be a good communicator and have good computer literacy





Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'