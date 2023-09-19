Hospital Administrator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Hospital Administrator | Spire Murrayfield Hospital - Wirral | Full-Time - Permanent | 37.5 hours per week - | £20,397 per annum

Spire Murrayfield Hospital - Wirral have an exciting opportunity for a Hospital Administrator to join our team on a Full Time basis. To act as a Spire ambassador, delivering a high quality patient experience.

Due to a period of growth, we have an exciting opportunity available for a Hospital Administrator to join our team on a full-time basis.

You will act as a Spire ambassador, delivering a high quality patient experience.

Duties and Responsibilities

- To provide day to day patient administration support within designated areas as required ensuring that daily tasks are completed to a high level of service both to internal and external customers

- To provide administration cover as required across the hospital including but not limited to reception, wards, medical records and business admin in line with the ever changing business need

- To provide admin support as required to clinical, finance and sales team as required

- To support an effective booking process in SAP/ Hospital Management System to process the completion of patient pathway from referral to discharge including any admin associated with referral management, waiting list management, pre-op and discharge

- Undertake daily task lists for any administration department

- Use of RIS and /or associated clinical systems

Who we're looking for

- Someone with great Customer service skills

- Polite with an attention to detail

- A team player

- Strong computer skills

- Works well in a pressured environment

Contract type: Permanent, Full-time

Working hours: Day and evenings

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications