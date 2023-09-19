Medical Devices Administrator by Spire Healthcare Ltd



Spire Elland Hospital, together with our satellite service at Spire Dewsbury Clinic, is a long-established private hospital offering fast access to expert healthcare. With a full multidisciplinary medical and surgical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.



Spire Elland has a great opportunity for a Medical Devices Administrator to work within the busy Hospital Facilities Team in Elland. The Medical Device Administrator will be coordinating the assurances behind the safe control of medical devices using the in-house control systems and processes. Working collaboratively with the clinical team leads to gain the relevant detail for assurance data required and when needed to have the ability to kick back to clinical team leads if devices are not on the system or in working order.



What we are looking for

- Good knowledge and experience with Microsoft excel.

- Working knowledge of Outlook, Word and PowerPoint.

- Has excellent communication skills.

- Problem solving experience.

- Experience with working with an In-house system

- Able to work alone and as part of the wider team and be content in both scenarios.

- Previous knowledge /experience in a clinical setting is desirable but not essential.



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart. We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals, 10 clinics and a Specialist Cancer Care Centre across England, Wales and Scotland.



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

.