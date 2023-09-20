Marketing Data Scientist by Apply4U Ltd

Marketing Data Scientist

Our Client is working with a global publishing company to recruit a Marketing Data Scientist to join their growing data team. You will be working closely with the marketing teams to help provide insights to drive better data-driven decisions around their marketing functions.

In this exciting opportunity, you will be helping build, test and deploy machine learning models, as well as using data modelling techniques to help the company understand its customers.

As a Marketing Data Scientist, you will be working on leading the changeover from descriptive analytics to predictive analytics as well as building attribution and propensity models.

Experience in using SQL, Python, and Machine learning techniques.

Experience in using Data visualisation tools such as PowerBI or Looker.

Knowledge of Marketing models such as attribution models and propensity models.

Experience Data Wrangler as well as data modelling

Experience in the Marketing sector.

Good Stakeholder management as well as good communication skills.

Up to £65k

Hybrid working

If you are looking for a new challenge then please submit your CV for initial screening.

