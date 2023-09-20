Administration Team Leader (Radiology) by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Administration Team leader |Radiology| Wirral| Permanent | Full time | 37.5 hrs per week |Competitive Salary and Great Benefits









Spire Wirral Hospital holds a long standing reputation for providing high quality, comprehensive private hospital care. Our facilities are excellent and the hospital is staffed by a valued team of highly skilled professionals. We provide a dynamic and stimulating environment for highly motivated nurses.



Spire Wirral has amazing opportunity for an Administration Team leader to join the busy radiology department. The Team leader will provide a quality professional and efficient service that supports the smooth running of the hospital administration departments. To ensure an exemplary level of customer service is upheld in the provision of service to patients, consultants and the hospital team.



Accountabilities and Activities

- To provide day to day patient administration support within designated areas as required ensuring that daily tasks are completed to a high level of service both to internal and external customers

- To provide administration cover as required across the hospital including but not limited to reception, bookings, wards, medical records, business administration and outpatient administration in line with the ever changing business need

- To provide administration support as required to operational, clinical, finance and sales team as required

- To provide administration support as required to support the management of Medical Records in accordance with Spire Policy, incorporating efficient filing processes, access to records and adherence to audit requirements

- To have responsibility for ensuring that the administration processes for providing consultants and staff with all relevant clinical correspondence and diagnostic results are delivered effectively and in a timely manner

- To maintain a comprehensive knowledge and understanding of the services provided by the hospital and be able to liaise with consultants, finance, clinical, secretaries and hospital teams as required

- To ensure support is provided as required in administration duties that will ensure the management, delivery and billing of patient pathways pre and post consultation, by providing effective record keeping to ensure all patients are administered without delay and processed correctly.

- To support an effective booking process in SAP/Hospital Management System to process the completion of patient pathway from referral to discharge including any administration associated with referral management, waiting list management, pre‐operative assessment and discharge

- Undertake daily task lists for any administration department

- Use of RIS and /or associated clinical systems

- Attend regular departmental meetings and keep up to date on all hospital matters relating to patient administration.

Qualifications and Training and Experience

Essential

- Maths and English or equivalent

- Previous relevant experience in an administrative support role

- Experience of working independently and on own initiative

- Working to deadlines

- Team working

- Customer facing role

- Computer skills

- MS office suite inc database use

- Verbal and written skills

- Telephony skills

- English language

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options'

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all.

Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.