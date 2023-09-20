Consultant Fertility Specialist by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Role: Consultant Fertility Specialist

Location: Sussex - relocation support offered

Salary: £150,000 salary + 10% bonus + 30 days holiday + Bank Holidays + pension

Full time



We are recruiting for a highly successful group of fertility clinics. They are looking for a Consultant Fertility Specialist to join an established team of doctors.

Are you a Consultant Fertility Specialist who is looking for a new challenge?



3 great things about this business:



- Highly reputable fertility provider - with the highest live birth rate per embryo transfer of any clinic within London and the Southeast.

- State of art clinics - all their clinics boast the latest technology used within Reproductive Medicine; they are also in the process of opening another clinic in early 2024.

- Supportive team - as a business they take pride in supporting their employees career ambitions and encouraging further education and career development.



Medical Director stated, ``We are a very close-knit team who are committed to achieving our goal to support everyone who wants help to have a family``.



What you will do as a Consultant Fertility Specialist



- You will be responsible for and lead on the day-to-day delivery of the fertility service, including egg donation, surrogacy, egg collections, embryo transfers, surgical sperm retrievals, IUI and trans-vaginal and trans-abdominal ultrasound scanning.

- Reporting to Medical Director, you will support them in clinical decision making and work within a multi-disciplinary fertility team to offer the highest level of patient care.

- You will have an active GMC registration, MRCOG or equivalent qualification and proven track record of success in treating fertility patients.



