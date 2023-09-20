Fertility Nurse Manager by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Role: Fertility Nurse Manager

Location: Sussex - relocation support offered

Salary: £70,000 salary + 10% bonus + 27 days holiday + Bank Holidays + pension

Full time

We are recruiting for a highly successful group of fertility clinics. They are looking for a Fertility Nurse Manager to lead their team of established nurses and HCAs.



Are you a Senior Fertility Nurse who is looking for a new challenge?



3 great things about this business:



- Highly reputable fertility provider - with the highest live birth rate per embryo transfer of any clinic within London and the Southeast.

- State of art clinics - all of their clinics boast the latest technology used within Reproductive Medicine, they are also in the process of opening another clinic in early 2024.

- Supportive team - as a business they take pride in supporting their employees career ambitions and encouraging further education and career development.



Medical Director stated, ``We are a very close knit team who are committed to achieving our goal to support everyone who wants help to have a family``.



What you will do as a Fertility Nurse Manager



- You will be leading an established team of nurses and HCAs with the support of the Deputy Nurse Manager.

- Your role be split 50% clinical duties and 50% non-clinical management duties.

- You will have an active NMC registration, be fully competent within transvaginal and transabdominal scanning and possess a proven track record of success in treating fertility patients.





