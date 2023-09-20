Fertility Nurse Manager by Stroud Resourcing Ltd
Role: Fertility Nurse Manager
Location: Sussex - relocation support offered
Salary: £70,000 salary + 10% bonus + 27 days holiday + Bank Holidays + pension
Full time
We are recruiting for a highly successful group of fertility clinics. They are looking for a Fertility Nurse Manager to lead their team of established nurses and HCAs.
Are you a Senior Fertility Nurse who is looking for a new challenge?
3 great things about this business:
- Highly reputable fertility provider - with the highest live birth rate per embryo transfer of any clinic within London and the Southeast.
- State of art clinics - all of their clinics boast the latest technology used within Reproductive Medicine, they are also in the process of opening another clinic in early 2024.
- Supportive team - as a business they take pride in supporting their employees career ambitions and encouraging further education and career development.
Medical Director stated, ``We are a very close knit team who are committed to achieving our goal to support everyone who wants help to have a family``.
What you will do as a Fertility Nurse Manager
- You will be leading an established team of nurses and HCAs with the support of the Deputy Nurse Manager.
- Your role be split 50% clinical duties and 50% non-clinical management duties.
- You will have an active NMC registration, be fully competent within transvaginal and transabdominal scanning and possess a proven track record of success in treating fertility patients.
