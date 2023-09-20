Director of Clinical Services by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Our client is recruiting for a Director of Clinical Services to join a leading private hospital based in Warwickshire. This full-time role comes with a salary of £75,000 p/a and excellent benefits.



The hospital has comprehensive and modern facilities including 50 beds, 3 theatres, cardiac catheter lab and an extensive diagnostics & outpatients suite. They have benefitted from recent investment across the inpatient and physiotherapy areas and you will be working with a team who are keen to further develop and expand their services.



As Director of Clinical Services, you will:



- Manage a patient-focused team and provide strategic direction to all clinical members within the hospital, ensuring all patients receive the best possible care.

- You will be governance focussed, ensuring the hospital is safe, compliant and that they maintain their Good CQC rating and 99% patient satisfaction!

- Work with the Hospital Director to expand and develop the service.





To apply for this role, you will have an active clinical registration (NMC/HCPC) with a clinical background working within surgical services. You will be confident managing multi-disciplined teams within a hospital setting, grounded in governance and passionate about patient safety. We welcome applications from experienced Deputies/Heads of Department looking to step up into a DCS role.



In return for your passion, collaborative approach and commitment, you`ll receive a generous salary of £75,000 p/a and benefits package and join a friendly and inclusive culture.



Please reach out to our team today to apply and register your interest for this full-time Director of Clinical Services position in Warwickshire.



Stroud Resourcing is a specialist recruitment firm within independent healthcare. Fostering long-term, deep-rooted relationships, we are an extension to internal talent teams for some of the UK`s most prestigious healthcare providers. We champion healthcare organisations to improve outcomes by recruiting better leaders. As an accredited Good Business Charter member, we uphold responsible business behaviour. You can trust us to provide honest, straightforward support, no matter your career stage.