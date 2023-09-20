Nursing Home Deputy Manager (Supernumery Role) by Howard Finley Care Ltd

For Employers
Nursing Home Deputy Manager (Supernumery Role)
RGN - RMN - Registered General Nurse - Registered Mental Health Nurse
Bradford
£22-£23 per hour + Paid Breaks

Days shifts Available.

Howard Finley Care is searching for an experienced Registered Nurse - RGN or RMN - that is keen to pursue a new role with one of the UK's leading care providers at their service in Bradford.

The home is a luxury service providing general nursing, dementia, and residential care for elderly residents, it is part of a nationally recognised care provider.

The Package:

  • £22-£23 per hour
  • Supernumery Role
  • Monday to Friday
  • 28 days annual leave
  • Pension scheme
  • Company sick pay
  • Employee recognition awards
  • Training and development
  • Career Progression

Apply now!

Staff Nurse - Registered Nurse - RGN - Adult Nurse - Registered General Nurse - Nursing Home - Elderly Care - RMN - NMC

Howard Finley Care are acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

  • Contact: Ellis Rayner - 0118 3346 499

