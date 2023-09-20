Salaried GP wiSI ENT by Chase Medical

We have an opening for a Salaried GP, with an ENT special interest, for a GP surgery in North Leeds. The surgery is spread across multiple sites, all within a 5-minute drive of each other, you'd be based primarily at the one, slightly larger, site, but occasionally you will have to cover at the others in times of sickness and leave.

The role would include seeing a range of pre-booked appointment for a selection of minor ailments, complex illnesses and basic injuries. You will also require additional training and knowledge with ENT concerns which would present in General Practice.

Some home visits would be required, as would telephone triage clinics. You will be registered with the GMC and be a confident GP who is looking to get stuck in with making a real difference to patient care.

You will be working within an extended ENT service of the GP surgery, you will need to provide a range of clinical interventions (e.g. microsuction, flexible nasendoscopy, audiology etc.). You will have links with other services to ensure that the full holistic needs of the patient are met (e.g. audiologist & hearing aid services, vestibular physiotherapy, speech and language services etc.). These are all provided by the practice meaning you can refer with ease. You will also need to have the knowledge to signpost patients to other support services, including local and national patient support groups if needed.

The surgery is very well established, with an excellent management team in place, and a very strong clinical team to match. The team is comprised of 8 GP Partners, 7 PNs, 4 HCAs as well as Clinical Pharmacist, Wellbeing Nurse and Frailty Nurse, this excellent team will support you within the workplace and make sure that welcomed into the Practice.

They have 20,000 patients, parking available on site, and use System One.

They are offering 2-4 sessions, with flexible start and finish times for those that need to work around other commitments. You'll earn a competitive salary £11,000-£12,500 per session per annum (this is negotiable) as well as NHS pension, 6 weeks of annual leave + bank holidays off and inclusion onto the group indemnity policy.

This is a great opportunity for you to join a team that really values their staff and patients, you'll find yourself within a well-run, established GP surgery, which will continue to develop and support their staff throughout their career.

