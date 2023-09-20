RGN - Primary Care by Chase Medical

We have an exciting opportunity has arisen for a Band 5 Nurse/General Nurse in Harrogate to work in a private Primary Care centre! Training will be provided for any aspects of the role needed.

Clinically you'll be:

Treating basic injuries/illness as per agreed evidence-based practice, Patient Group Directives and adhering to agreed policies and guidelines. There will be a Doctor on site at all times for any questions or advice needed.

Providing technical nursing treatments to include venepuncture, cannulation, electrocardiogram (ECG) recording, eye and ear care, wound management: dressings, suture removal, and assisting the MO/CMP with minor surgery.

Participating in the care of patients with chronic diseased e.g., asthma, diabetes, hypertension ensuring the chronic disease register is maintained.

A competitive Band 5/6 salary is on offer - approx £15.96, along with an attractive employment package! (Negotiable and DOE).

This role comes with a variety of exciting additional company benefits, including a free gym pass (with access to the swimming pool and sports courts - for FREE), free on-site and secure parking, and an excellent canteen! You will also recieve 32 days of annual leave, which increases with service up to 38 days (including bank holidays), you can also buy an additional 10 days of leave if required. You will get pension contributions, support with training and CPD as part of the role.

You will work Monday to Friday on a regular shift basis of 9am-5pm - you must be able to commit to these start and finish times.

This is a health centre and patient list which will completely absorb you into a easy-going way of life. Work will be brilliantly balanced with access to the above leisure activities/amenities and a desirable work-life balance can be achieved here. Perfect for someone who is looking to reduce stress, perhaps looking to retire in a few years time!

For some more information please call Inci on 0114 275 7421 or click APPLY.

