Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Chase Medical

Advanced Nurse Practitioner

Salary: up to £52k per annum

Hours: Up to full-time hours available

Onsite Parking available

An exciting opportunity has arisen for an Advanced Nurse Practitioner to join a highly supportive GP Practice in the port city of Weymouth. The surgery has a small patient list size of about 5000 and they have a team consisting of GPs, ANPs, PN, and a wider non-clinical team to help get you started in your new role.

The practice has a close friendly team with plenty of support available for the right Advanced Nurse Practitioner. The practice is highly rated by their patients and they have a "Good CQC- Rating that they have been able to maintain over the years.

Additional Benefits:

§ 6 weeks annual leave + 1 week study leave

§ NHS Pension Scheme

§ Excellent CPD opportunities

§ Onsite Parking

§ Well-Established Team

The ideal candidate will be an experienced, committed ANP who can provide autonomous care for their patients. You'll be seeing patients with a range of minor illnesses, and minor injuries, on-the-day and pre-booked appointments.

