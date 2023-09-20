Specialist Occupational Therapist by TFS Healthcare

Occupational Therapist - Neuro Rehab

£38,000 - £45,000 per annum

Central London

Are you a Specialist Occupational Therapist, seeking a new opportunity that will guarantee clinical development, offering a rewarding patient focused environment using pioneering equipment and treatment options?

TFS Healthcare are delighted to be working alongside a modern, state of the art hospital driven by innovation and providing delivering the best patient outcomes. They are looking for a Specialist OT to focus within the Neuro Rehabilitation team and provide first hand patient care. Due to the growth internally, this role could progress into further senior opportunities with the right professional development.





**Please note more Senior roles are available for the right candidate.

Fantastic benefits offered to Occupational Therapists:



Competitive salary

Unrivalled opportunity for development opportunities

Private medical and dental insurance

Pension options that include doubled employer contributions

Rewarding patient focused environments – capability to work closely and offer outstanding patient care

Working in a state-of-the-art hospital

Use of exceptional equipment

About this role of an Occupational Therapist:



To conduct an accurate holistic assessment of patients’ needs in accordance with approved model of care.

Assess, discuss and agree upon functional goals related to daily living that are important to the patient such as washing, dressing, domestic chores, bathing, driving, preparing and eating meals, or participating in work, school or leisure activities.

Educate patients and give advice on the safe use of functional equipment, ensuring correct equipment is ordered, delivery and fitted correctly.

Complete medical observations as per agreed clinical pathways within scope of practice, for patients in their home.

What we expect from you as an Occupational Therapist:



Registered with the Health & Care Professions Council (HCPC)

Strong patient and customer focus

I.T. Skills including email, excel

Excellent communication skills, including being assertive when needed