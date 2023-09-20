Receptionist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Receptionist - St Anthony's Hospital - Sutton (London Zone 5)- Part Time - Perm - 22.5 hours per week - Free Parking
We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced receptionist to join our team at our Spire St Anthony's Hospital in Sutton.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Welcoming, registering, including the accurate collection of credit card details and patient information.
- Directing patients, consultants and hospital teams as required, to the hospital in a warm, professional and caring manner and in such a way as to provide confidence.
- Compliance with NHS forms and processes.
- Processing in-patient/out-patient charges.
- Cash handling strictly within the parameters of the 'Handling Cash Policy'.
- Discharge of patients onto computer system ensuring accuracy of all information.
- Manage the hospital switchboard in a professional and efficient manner, ensuring all calls or enquiries are responded to in a timely manner.
- Undertake various clerical duties including checking of bed status reports, ordering and distribution of newspapers, including badges for visitors, booking taxis.
Who we're looking for
- A personable individual with the ability to work on own initiative as well as part of a team
- Good basic PC skills, including Word, Excel and Outlook
- Excellent customer service skills
- High degree of accuracy in administration
- Great communication skills at all levels
- Experience in a customer service environment
- Experience with information management systems
- Switchboard experience desirable
Working Hours: 22.5 hours per week
Contract Type: Permanent
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.