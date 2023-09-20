Bank Healthcare Assistant - Theatre by Spire Healthcare Ltd
Bank Theatre HCA | The Montefiore Hospital | Hove | Bank
Spire The Montefiore are recruiting for an experienced HCA to join our dynamic and experienced theatre team on a bank/temporary basis.
Duties and responsibilities
- Assisting consultants and nurses in clinic's
- Chaperoning patients where needed
- Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients
- Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person
- Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies
Who we're looking for
- NVQ Level 2/3 in Health and Social Care /Care Certificate
- HCA experience, ideally within a hospital setting
- Phlebotomy experience ideally but not essential
- Good team work ethic
- Enthusiastic and energetic professional
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential
- Experience in the following: ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures, and patients observations
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or
annual leave
- Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Access to Blue Light Card discounts
- Smart spending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'
- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
