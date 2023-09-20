For Employers
Bank Healthcare Assistant - Theatre by Spire Healthcare Ltd
Spire Healthcare
Other
LewesLocation
Lewes
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Contract/Freelance/Self-employedJob type
Contract/Freelance/Self-employed
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Bank Theatre HCA | The Montefiore Hospital | Hove | Bank

Spire The Montefiore are recruiting for an experienced HCA to join our dynamic and experienced theatre team on a bank/temporary basis.

Duties and responsibilities

  • Assisting consultants and nurses in clinic's
  • Chaperoning patients where needed
  • Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients
  • Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person
  • Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies

Who we're looking for

  • NVQ Level 2/3 in Health and Social Care /Care Certificate
  • HCA experience, ideally within a hospital setting
  • Phlebotomy experience ideally but not essential
  • Good team work ethic
  • Enthusiastic and energetic professional
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential
  • Experience in the following: ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures, and patients observations

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

  • Bank colleagues are paid weekly
  • We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or
    annual leave
  • Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)
  • Access to Spire Healthcare pension
  • Access to Blue Light Card discounts
  • Smart spending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'
  • Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'
  • Free uniform
  • Free DBS
  • Full induction, including mandatory training updates
  • Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
  • Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team
  We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

  • Driving clinical excellence
  • Doing the right thing
  • Caring is our passion
  • Keeping it simple
  • Delivering on our promises
  • Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.


