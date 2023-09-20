Bank Healthcare Assistant - Theatre by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Theatre HCA | The Montefiore Hospital | Hove | Bank

Spire The Montefiore are recruiting for an experienced HCA to join our dynamic and experienced theatre team on a bank/temporary basis.

Duties and responsibilities

Assisting consultants and nurses in clinic's

Chaperoning patients where needed

Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients

Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person

Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies

Who we're looking for

NVQ Level 2/3 in Health and Social Care /Care Certificate

HCA experience, ideally within a hospital setting

Phlebotomy experience ideally but not essential

Good team work ethic

Enthusiastic and energetic professional

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential

Experience in the following: ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures, and patients observations

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or

annual leave

Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Smart spending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



