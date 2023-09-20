Practice Paramedic - GP Surgery by Chase Medical

A fantastic vacancy has become available in a lovely, supportive GP Surgery located in the centre of Basingstoke.

The team are looking for a recruit who will join them in being their first Practice Paramedic. The centre already houses a strong, established clinical team, and they're wanting to strengthen this with another highly-qualified addition!

Role Requirements

Paramedic Qualification

Ability to see patients for Acute Conditions and Assessment

Chronic Disease experience would be advantageous (but not essential!)

Prescribing would be desirable

Ability to work as part of a large team

In return for all the above the surgery are offering a competitive package of a band 7 salary (£40,000 FTE), flexible part time hours (22.5 per week), a supportive and friendly team and all the usual NHS Benefits. A significant salary increase would be offered for an independent prescriber!

As well as this, the surgery is extremely well-located with plenty of amenities on hand, including a gym, and excellent transport links via bus or train.

Employee Benefits

Part time hours - 22.5 per week

Working hours are Monday to Friday

Salary of £40,000 upwards (higher for prescribers and previous GP Surgery experience)

NHS Pension and Indemnity payments are covered

Large practice with mixed patient demographic

Strong, supportive clinical team already in place

This really is an excellent opportunity to join a GOOD and well-run General Practice. Their established clinical team proves that the staff are well looked after and supported by management. Workloads are also evenly shared. The surgery also boasts excellent 5-star ratings from their valued patients.

If you'd like to apply to this vacancy, make sure you get in touch today; you can apply by sending your CV through the website, clicking apply today or calling Sarah Cawthorne on the permanent team, at Chase Medical Head Office, on 0114 2757421.

Chase Medical

If you're a Primary Care Clinician looking to advance your career we can help! We're specialist Primary Care recruiters who work exclusively with General Practices offering the most attractive and competitive employment packages out there! When you register your interest with Chase Medical you will be assigned a dedicated Account Manager who will be on hand to handle salary negotiations, interview coaching and detailed feedback on your behalf. This streamlines your job search and application process, as well as allowing you to focus on selling yourself well at interview, whilst we do the background work!

If you know of anyone else who would be looking for a new career in Primary Care be sure to send on the details of any friends and colleagues we can help too. We offer up to £500 reward for each successful referral!