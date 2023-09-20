Physician Associate – General Practice by Chase Medical

Chase Medical is excited to be recruiting for a Physician Associate in Basingstoke, to join an excellent GP Surgery as part of their permanent team.

The post will be up to 37.5 hours per week, worked over Monday to Friday, either 8am to 4pm or 5pm (or something similar which fits your preferences)

You will be joining a friendly and welcoming team of supportive GPs. The management team and administration support staff are always on hand to help and make every working day a positive experience.

The surgery takes pride in its positive patient feedback and progressive outlook; consisting of ample training opportunities and an open-door policy amongst its staff.

As well as being a thriving working environment, other benefits that come with this role include:

A salary in the region of £45,000-£48,000 depending on experience

Flexible working days if needed (part time or full time will be considered)

28 days annual leave plus Bank Holidays and paid study leave

NHS Pension inclusion

Low staff turnover and great morale

To be considered for this fantastic position you'll need to have experience working as a Physician Associate within General Practice, and hold the Physician Associate MSc qualification.

If you'd like to apply for this position, please send your CV through to Sarah at Chase Medical today. Alternatively, you can give us a call on 0114 2757421 to find out more about this, and other opportunities we have in the area!

Chase Medical is a specialist agency in the Primary Care recruitment sector. We have exclusive General Practice vacancies nationwide for Physician Associates. If you're looking for your next step in your career then get in contact today to see how we can help YOU!

If you know of anyone else who would be looking for a new career in Primary Care be sure to send on the details of any friends and colleagues we can help too. We offer up to £500 reward for each successful referral!