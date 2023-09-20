Practice Manager by Chase Medical

We are looking to recruit a Practice Manager for a large, successful practice in North Leeds. They are hoping to secure someone within the year 2023, notice period allowing.

This well-established surgery is made up of multiple sites with around 20,000 patients on their list, the sites are all within a 5-minute drive of each other, you'd be based primarily at the one slightly larger site (in which the management offices are based), but occasionally you might have to visit the other sites.

You will need to commit to a minimum of 30 hours across the week, you will only work Monday-Friday and start/finish times are up for negotiation.

This role requires someone working at a senior level currently who has at least 5-10 years working in a management position, handling finances, budgets, and all behind the scenes aspects of management. This role is not patient facing, and you will not be managing all staff at the site (of which there are over a 100), you will be managing upwards, being directly on hand for Salaried GPs and the other managers on site (who would handle more patient facing issues and internal staff concerns).

You will be in charge of managing the surgeries finances and handling strategic business decision, ensuring revenue is generated in a consistent and effective way, primarily through additional NHS contracts such as ENT, Adult Hearing Loss, Dermatology and Minor Surgery.

Although a healthcare background is preferred, it certainly isn't essential for this role. They are more than happy to consider those from outside the NHS/sector, any applicants will need to have strong, deep rooted experience in management, business, and finances, being able to pull on these transferable skills and adapt to a new role. There will be a period of handover/training so that you'll be well up to speed at the point in which you'll need to be working autonomously (April 2024).

It'd be beneficial to have a degree level or qualification pertaining to either management or finance. You should be able to demonstrate working with governing bodies, project management and premises management being able to make sound and autonomous decisions without support is crucial for this role.

The salary for this role is based on experience and skill set, approx. £45,000-£60,000 FTE which will be decided at application process and interview. You will receive NHS pension and 6 weeks of annual leave with bank holidays off.

