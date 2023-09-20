Paramedic Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

An exceptional opportunity to join a large, incredibly supportive GP Training Practice, highly regarded in the local area. Lovely, affluent area near Edmonton in North London, with a strong Nursing and Multi-Disciplinary Team. Learning and development culture throughout the practice with regular clinical meetings and an open-door policy. Fantastic opportunity for a Paramedic Practitioner looking to establish themselves in a permanent post to advance as a clinical professional.

This pro-active partnership will also support you with your independent prescribing qualification.

Salary - £43,500 - £48,000 per annum + NHS pension + 5 weeks annual leave + BH + 1 week study leave

Location - Edmonton

The surgery -

Large, extremely proactive GP Training Practice with several GP Trainers

Long-standing, stable GP Partnership

Highly regarded locally by patients and other practices

Highly involved with the ICB and PCN

Fantastic patient feedback

CQC GOOD

Learning and development focused, supportive culture with an open-door policy

Highly experienced Nursing team and Multi-Disciplinary Team

Excellent staff retention

Education meetings once per month with external speakers

Weekly clinical meeting, formal practice meeting

EMIS Web practice

Passionate about supporting clinical development

Mixed demographic, see both affluent and deprived patients

Multi-disciplined and dedicated team of clinicians

Exciting new developments in place

Long-standing practice that cares for the community

Fantastic staff retention rates

Proud of the work-life balance they provide staff

Embraces change and looks to progress within primary care

Your role -

Full-time Paramedic Practitioner

4 day working week available

Circa 15 patients per clinic

Longer appointment times to begin with

Focus on seeing minor illnesses, injury and ailments

See acute, urgent on the day appointments

Varied role, some telephone and face-to-face work

Triage patients

Develop specialist interests

Make a difference to the lives of patients in the community

Progress and develop within your position as a Paramedic

The benefits -

NHS pension

5 weeks' annual leave

Specialist interest encouraged

Training is second to none

Independent Prescribing qualification supported

Ample support and thorough induction period tailored to support the candidate

Next Steps:

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.



For the past two years running, we have been voted as Recruitment Company of the Year at the General Practice Awards, and we were Highly Commended in the Best Public Sector Agency at the Recruiter Awards, so in dealing with us you'll be in safe hands!



For every placement we make, Menlo Park plants two trees! We plant one on your behalf and the other on the surgery's behalf. By planting two trees we offset 0.6 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of driving 1,466 miles in a standard car. We want to contribute towards helping save the planet!





Jasmine Kaur