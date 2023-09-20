Paramedic Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -
An exceptional opportunity to join a large, incredibly supportive GP Training Practice, highly regarded in the local area. Lovely, affluent area near Edmonton in North London, with a strong Nursing and Multi-Disciplinary Team. Learning and development culture throughout the practice with regular clinical meetings and an open-door policy. Fantastic opportunity for a Paramedic Practitioner looking to establish themselves in a permanent post to advance as a clinical professional.
This pro-active partnership will also support you with your independent prescribing qualification.
Salary - £43,500 - £48,000 per annum + NHS pension + 5 weeks annual leave + BH + 1 week study leave
Location - Edmonton
The surgery -
- Large, extremely proactive GP Training Practice with several GP Trainers
- Long-standing, stable GP Partnership
- Highly regarded locally by patients and other practices
- Highly involved with the ICB and PCN
- Fantastic patient feedback
- CQC GOOD
- Learning and development focused, supportive culture with an open-door policy
- Highly experienced Nursing team and Multi-Disciplinary Team
- Excellent staff retention
- Education meetings once per month with external speakers
- Weekly clinical meeting, formal practice meeting
- EMIS Web practice
- Passionate about supporting clinical development
- Mixed demographic, see both affluent and deprived patients
- Multi-disciplined and dedicated team of clinicians
- Exciting new developments in place
- Long-standing practice that cares for the community
- Fantastic staff retention rates
- Proud of the work-life balance they provide staff
- Embraces change and looks to progress within primary care
Your role -
- Full-time Paramedic Practitioner
- 4 day working week available
- Circa 15 patients per clinic
- Longer appointment times to begin with
- Focus on seeing minor illnesses, injury and ailments
- See acute, urgent on the day appointments
- Varied role, some telephone and face-to-face work
- Triage patients
- Develop specialist interests
- Make a difference to the lives of patients in the community
- Progress and develop within your position as a Paramedic
The benefits -
- NHS pension
- 5 weeks' annual leave
- Specialist interest encouraged
- Training is second to none
- Independent Prescribing qualification supported
- Ample support and thorough induction period tailored to support the candidate
Next Steps:
For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.
If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.
Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.
