Care Team Leader by Nurse Seekers
Cheltenham
Care Team Leader -Full Time/Part Time
Cheltenham
Salary c£30,000.00pa
Day Shift – Flexible shift patterns – Weekend Availability.
Avon Search and Selection are honoured to be assisting this Care Home in finding a motivated Care Team Leader, could that be you?
Our Client is currently looking for a Care Team Leader for one of their Outstanding Residential Homes in Cheltenham. They are seeking a person who will be responsible for leading a Care Team and to act as a champion for residents’ safety and dignity. To act as a role model for good clinical and care governance practice and ensure the care is delivered according to the latest guidelines and best practice.
Personal Specification:
- Previous experience working at Senior Carer level within a residential home.
- Ability to communicate effectively at all levels.
- Level 3 in Health and Social Care.
- Genuine interest in working within a caring environment.
- Ideally trained in medication.
Benefits:
- Paid breaks
- Guaranteed hours
- Pension contributions
- 1 week of paid induction
- Free Life Insurance x 2 of annual salary
- £1 per hour allowance for weekend working
- Access to Wagestream
JOB SUMMARY
