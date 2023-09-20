Care Team Leader by Nurse Seekers

Care Team Leader -Full Time/Part Time

Cheltenham

Salary c£30,000.00pa





Day Shift – Flexible shift patterns – Weekend Availability.



Avon Search and Selection are honoured to be assisting this Care Home in finding a motivated Care Team Leader, could that be you?



Our Client is currently looking for a Care Team Leader for one of their Outstanding Residential Homes in Cheltenham. They are seeking a person who will be responsible for leading a Care Team and to act as a champion for residents’ safety and dignity. To act as a role model for good clinical and care governance practice and ensure the care is delivered according to the latest guidelines and best practice.



Personal Specification:



Previous experience working at Senior Carer level within a residential home.

Ability to communicate effectively at all levels.

Level 3 in Health and Social Care.

Genuine interest in working within a caring environment.

Ideally trained in medication.

Benefits: