Care Team Leader by Nurse Seekers
Nurse Seekers Ltd
CheltenhamLocation
Cheltenham
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Care Team Leader -Full Time/Part Time
Cheltenham

Salary c£30,000.00pa

Day Shift – Flexible shift patterns – Weekend Availability.

Avon Search and Selection are honoured to be assisting this Care Home in finding a motivated Care Team Leader, could that be you?

Our Client is currently looking for a Care Team Leader for one of their Outstanding Residential Homes in Cheltenham. They are seeking a person who will be responsible for leading a Care Team and to act as a champion for residents’ safety and dignity. To act as a role model for good clinical and care governance practice and ensure the care is delivered according to the latest guidelines and best practice.

Personal Specification:


  • Previous experience working at Senior Carer level within a residential home.
  • Ability to communicate effectively at all levels.
  • Level 3 in Health and Social Care.
  • Genuine interest in working within a caring environment.
  • Ideally trained in medication.

Benefits:


  • Paid breaks
  • Guaranteed hours
  • Pension contributions
  • 1 week of paid induction
  • Free Life Insurance x 2 of annual salary
  • £1 per hour allowance for weekend working
  • Access to Wagestream
