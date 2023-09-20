Healthcare Assistant by Chase Medical

Healthcare Assistant - Coventry

Extended Access, Locum, Hourly Pay

Are you a Healthcare Assistant in the Coventry area looking for some extra income? Want to work shifts that suit your schedule with flexible working hours? Then Chase Medical may have a fantastic opportunity for you! We're currently recruiting Healthcare Assistants for extended access shifts in Coventry and the surrounding area, with hourly pay ranging from £13-£20 per hour (inclusive of holiday pay).

The benefits of working with Chase Medical:

Flexible working hours - You decide when you want to take shifts based on your schedule. You won't be obligated to take any shifts sent to you can work as much or as little as you like!

Healthcare Assistants applying for these shifts should be experienced in:

Primary Care settings

Phlebotomy

ECGs

Flu and COVID vaccines

Have more skills you'd like to share? Get in touch with Rowan on 01142757421 or email him at rowan.griffiths@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical are a well-established specialist Primary Care agency that offer locum and permanent work for clinical and non-clinical staff. We currently work with over 60% of surgeries nationwide and have built good rapport with our clients over the years, meaning a lot of the shifts we have available are exclusive to Chase Medical and cannot be accessed on other job boards. Registering with us takes no more than 15 minutes and is an informal conversation to build you skills portfolio with us. Contact Rowan on 01142757421 and he'd be more than happy to talk you through this further.

Permanent opportunities are also available! We also have a permanent team that can be on hand if you're interested in working a new full time or part-time job. Contact Rowan on 01142757421 to find out more.

Know anyone who may be interested in this role? Refer them! With our referral scheme you can be awarded up to £500 for a successful referral.