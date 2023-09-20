Registered Nurse by Nurse Seekers

RGN Qualified Nurse

Nurse Seekers are extremely proud to be working for one of Cornwall’s leading private care provider, at a charming, well established private nursing home on one of Cornwall’s most exquisite coastlines. My client’s home has an Outstanding CQC report and provides the highest quality nursing, residential and respite care for the elderly and are looking for a passionate dedicated registered nurse to join their team and help keep up the outstanding reputation.

As a registered nurse at this spectacular home, you will be joining a team of highly experienced, dedicated staff who enrich an environment that promotes integrity, honesty and a focus on the best possible outcome for their residents.

This position is a fantastic opportunity if you want to utilise your skills and be appreciated for the work you put in. You will be reporting to a well-respected manager whilst being expected to have good communication and organisation skills, whilst providing the highest standard of care. For this role you must be registered with the NMC and maintain the safest and suitable environment for residents and staff.

My client offers an excellent rate of pay with paid breaks and has many great staff benefits, also additional training is provided and there is always room for career progression, as they will always look to promote from within. With this, you will have flexibility and reliability also, what more could you want!

If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then call one of our consultants on 01926 676369 or register your details

