Brain Injury Case Manager by Nurse Seekers

Brain Injury Case Manager

The Basics



£35,000 - £45,000 p/a dependent on experience

Location – Hampshire/Surrey

Flexible Home Working

Full-Time 37.5 hours per week

The Company

Nurse Seekers are excited to be working on behalf of a progressive and inspiring organisation that supports the rights of individuals with acquired brain injuries to lead as normal and fulfilling lives as possible within the limitations of their injuries.

Our client is passionate about the service they provide, with their client-centred approach and offering the best-case management services in the industry.

The founder of the company is a leader in brain injury research, having contributed to many scholarly articles and championing extensive research in this specialist area.

The Role

As a Case Manager for our client, you will work to enable your own clients to reach their full potential in terms of their personal goals, quality of life, social participation and functional performance.

This is a challenging but rewarding role and along with clinical and managerial experience, requires excellent verbal and written communication skills, resilience and compassion.

The role will best be suited to someone who is pro-active and able to work under their own initiative whilst also working well alongside a team of professionals.

Some of your duties will include but are not limited to:



Carry out detailed initial assessment of the care, rehabilitation and case management needs of new clients

Monitor progress and changes in the client’s situation and revise the case management goals as necessary

Act as advocate for the client and establish a good working relationship with the client and their family

Liaise with other professionals as appropriate

Maintain accurate documentation of case management in accordance with the systems operated

The Requirements



A minimum of 2 years’ post qualification experience

Experience of working with brain injured adults and/or children is desirable but not essential

Registration with HCPC, SWE or NMC

Full UK Driving License and access to your own vehicle

Computer literate

Experience in report writing and letter writing

Must be based in one of the listed geographical locations

The Benefits



Competitive salary

25 days holiday ( bank holidays), rising to 30 days after 5 years’ service

Occupational sick pay

Company Pension

Potential for profit and performance related bonuses

Paid mileage for work related visits

Dedicated case management assistant

Company laptop, iPhone and full IT support

Company commitment to CPD and personal growth opportunities

Peer support, co-working and regular clinical supervision.

If this sounds like the perfect role for you please feel free to give one of our consultants a call to discuss the role further. Alternatively, please apply directly and someone will be in touch.