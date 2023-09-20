Brain Injury Case Manager by Nurse Seekers

Brain Injury Case Manager
The Basics
- £35,000 - £45,000 p/a dependent on experience
- Location – Hampshire/Surrey
- Flexible Home Working
- Full-Time 37.5 hours per week
The Company
Nurse Seekers are excited to be working on behalf of a progressive and inspiring organisation that supports the rights of individuals with acquired brain injuries to lead as normal and fulfilling lives as possible within the limitations of their injuries.
Our client is passionate about the service they provide, with their client-centred approach and offering the best-case management services in the industry.
The founder of the company is a leader in brain injury research, having contributed to many scholarly articles and championing extensive research in this specialist area.
The Role
As a Case Manager for our client, you will work to enable your own clients to reach their full potential in terms of their personal goals, quality of life, social participation and functional performance.
This is a challenging but rewarding role and along with clinical and managerial experience, requires excellent verbal and written communication skills, resilience and compassion.
The role will best be suited to someone who is pro-active and able to work under their own initiative whilst also working well alongside a team of professionals.
Some of your duties will include but are not limited to:
- Carry out detailed initial assessment of the care, rehabilitation and case management needs of new clients
- Monitor progress and changes in the client’s situation and revise the case management goals as necessary
- Act as advocate for the client and establish a good working relationship with the client and their family
- Liaise with other professionals as appropriate
- Maintain accurate documentation of case management in accordance with the systems operated
The Requirements
- A minimum of 2 years’ post qualification experience
- Experience of working with brain injured adults and/or children is desirable but not essential
- Registration with HCPC, SWE or NMC
- Full UK Driving License and access to your own vehicle
- Computer literate
- Experience in report writing and letter writing
- Must be based in one of the listed geographical locations
The Benefits
- Competitive salary
- 25 days holiday ( bank holidays), rising to 30 days after 5 years’ service
- Occupational sick pay
- Company Pension
- Potential for profit and performance related bonuses
- Paid mileage for work related visits
- Dedicated case management assistant
- Company laptop, iPhone and full IT support
- Company commitment to CPD and personal growth opportunities
- Peer support, co-working and regular clinical supervision.
If this sounds like the perfect role for you please feel free to give one of our consultants a call to discuss the role further. Alternatively, please apply directly and someone will be in touch.