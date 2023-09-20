Advanced Nurse Practitioner (ANP) by Chase Medical
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
Advanced Nurse PractitionerChase Medical is currently working with a GP surgery in Salford that is looking for an experienced Nurse Practitioner to support their patient-dedicated and motivated clinical team on a locum basis at the great rate of £40.50 - £68 per hour (incl. holiday pay).Our locum shifts will allow you to create your own work schedule that takes into account your other professional and personal commitments as we offer flexible hours. You can pick the shifts that suit you, and our no minimum hours booking policy ensures that you only work when you want to.Our very own Chase Medical mobile app will make the process of choosing shifts even easier by allowing you to access all available local opportunities and apply for them with just one click. In addition, some of our shifts are bookable up to 12 months, so you will be able to plan ahead and create your own rota well in advance.If you have recent experience within a Nurse Practitioner role in a GP surgery and are an Independent Prescriber who is confident in assessing and treating patients for Minor Illness, you can apply now to gain access to our locum opportunities. We also offer permanent positions, if that is something you would prefer instead.If you would like to hear more about the current job opportunities we have in your area, please contact Ana on 0114 275 7421. You could also send your CV to ana.bogdanova@chase-medical.com.Working with Chase MedicalChase Medical is a recruitment agency specialising in supplying medical and non-medical professionals into the Primary Care sector. We are currently working with nearly 60 percent of GP surgeries nationwide, with many of those advertising their available positions exclusively through us.We take pride in our strong relationship with our staff members and our ability to support them in finding the most suitable position for them, regardless of whether they prefer locum shifts or permanent work.Registering with Chase Medical is a free and easy process, and you will have a dedicated recruitment expert who will be there to guide you through the registration process and beyond - from having a quick chat with you to learn about your skills and work preferences, to finding you the work you want.Want to get access to our available roles? Please contact Ana on 0114 275 7421, or send your CV to ana.bogdanova@chase-medical.com.We offer a Referral Scheme, and you can earn up to £500 if you know someone else that might be interested in our opportunities.
Advanced Nurse Practitioner (ANP) by Chase Medical
Salford
