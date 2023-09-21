Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Home Manager Job (RGN) - Liverpool

Howard Finley Care are recruiting for a new Home Manager (RGN) to work within our clients Nursing Home.

About You:

Confident communicator

Excellent clinical knowledge

The ability to challenge the way things are and find better alternatives

Committed and organised approach

RGN Qualification

Home Manager vacancy details:

£45,000+ with potential bonus per annum

Excellent reputation

5-star experience

Home Manager main duties:

Assist the day to day running of the service

Lead a team of people to provide outstanding care

Provide support, supervision, and mentoring

Ability to support the service to remain compliant with all regulations surrounding Health and Social Care

Act as a role model for good clinical and care governance practice.

If you are interested in this Home Manager job please get in touch ASAP! - Daniel - 07835073286 Ref: DM 21411