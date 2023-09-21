Deputy Care Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a deputy care home manager for our client's 55 bedded Nursing Home based in Smethwick which provides Care and Support to those of old age and those who suffer from physical disabilities.

Deputy Care Home Manager vacancy details:

£14 per hour

full time hours

Day shifts

Permanent contracts

Deputy Care Home Manager experience & qualifications:

- You must be fluent with CQC Compliance

- Previous experience managing in a care / nursing home setting desired

- NVQ5 in Health & Social Care desired

- Experience working with the elderly and those with physical disabilities is desired

If you are interested in this position, please apply with your most up to date CV.