Bookings Co-ordinator by Spire Healthcare Ltd



Bookings Coordinator| Spire Fylde Coast Hospital | Blackpool|Full time Permanent | 37.5 hours | £22,327.50 per annum plus great benefits



Spire Fylde Coast Hospital is based in the seaside town of Blackpool. We have 3 operating theatres undertaking a wide range of procedures in Orthopaedics, ENT, Spines, Ophthalmic, Urology, Vascular, Gynaecology, Endoscopy, Plastics and General Surgery.

Spire Fylde coast has an exciting opportunity for a Bookings Coordinator to join the fantastic Admin team in Blackpool

The role is to ensure the accurate booking of patient surgical and outpatient minor operations appointments using in house and Microsoft software packages the hours of work are flexible over 7 days a week and rostered around business activity but will ordinarily be between 9 am and 5 pm Monday-Friday.



This role requires good communication, understanding and liaison with all hospital departments



Overall Responsibilities

- To work flexibly in all the administration departments

- To book surgical appointments with accuracy

- Create and maintain hospital and departmental electronic and manual filing systems accurately.

- Use track file to receive and return medical notes to all departments.

- Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire policies.

- Undertake any training or development as required to acquire skills and knowledge to undertake role competently

- Follow instruction to change or cancel theatre lists

- Update hospital and patient trackers in Microsoft Excel

- Liaise with patients, secretaries and consultants via telephone, email and face to face.

- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.





Qualifications and Training and Experience

Essential

- Good standard of secondary education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills

- Track record of successful delivery in a similar role, in an office and / or customer service environment

- Knowledge of the healthcare market.

- IT literate and a competent user of various Microsoft Office programmes, including but not limited to Excel and Word.



Desirable



- Understanding of medical terminology

- Working knowledge of SAP or a similar patient booking system



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:



- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals, 10 clinics and a Specialist Cancer Care Centre across England, Wales and Scotland.



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.