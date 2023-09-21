Care Assistant by TFS Healthcare

Care Assistant

Regular days

£15 - £17 per hour /PAYE (this rate is inclusive of annual leave accrual) or limited company payment available.

Innovate Care Group provides support to children with complex care needs within hospital settings and their own homes. We pride ourselves on delivering care that truly meets the needs of the individual we support and provide a first-class service to teams who support them.

Innovate Care Group and the John Radcliffe Paediatric Intensive Care Unit are partnering to offer an Exclusive work opportunity. We are looking for Health Care Assistants to work in Paediatric ward settings within The John Radcliffe Hospital to support inpatients on a 1:1 basis. The right candidate should be personable, engaging, have a willingness to learn the day-to-day care needs of all children they support and bring a holistic approach to the care they provide for each child.

Shift Pattern

Mondays to Sundays - 8am - 8pm and 8pm - 8am

Fantastic benefits offered to our Care Assistants:

Becoming a part of an established health care provider

Full support from your dedicated and efficient recruitment consultant

Fast track compliance process with free DBS processing

Weekly payroll

24-hour service from your recruitment team

We're candidate focused - the satisfaction and safety of our healthcare professionals is paramount.

On-going paid training and continuous support

Continuous Professional Development

Contributory pension scheme

Seasonal staff incentive scheme

"Employee of the Month" and "Carer/Nurse of the Week"

Bespoke training in line with clients' requirements

What we need from our Care Assistants:

Have the ability to recognise deterioration in both psychological and physical health

Have an understanding of safeguarding.

Be able to fit into a family setting

The ability to work independently

Be friendly, kind and approachable.

Demonstrate commitment to providing high quality, safe effective practice

Innovate Care Group is an Equal Opportunities Employer and is committed to ensuring that all staff are motivated, skilled and rewarded by their work. We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of individuals and require that employees share this commitment. All roles are subject to a number of checks including an enhanced DBS check.

For more details, please apply or call 07977293352 today!

TFS Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate based on race, religion, gender, age, sexuality, gender identification, or physical ability.

TFS Healthcare will make reasonable adjustments and provide support for anyone who needs it either to apply or to succeed in the role. We will also support people to access our clients' organisations with sensitivity, respect and care.